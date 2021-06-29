WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., issued a statement after co-sponsoring H.R. 3796, the “Eliminate Lavish Incentives To Electric Vehicles Act.”
The bill would end the electric vehicles tax credit which unfairly targets the energy industry and costs billions in taxpayer funds.
“The electric vehicle market continues to grow which negates the need for this costly subsidy that disadvantages energy producers in Wyoming and across the country," Cheney said. "Eliminating the subsidy will save taxpayers billions of dollars and also help to protect the energy industry from the far-left's radical environmental agenda. I will always fight to ensure the tax code works fairly for the people of Wyoming, and is not disproportionately slanted for special interests that don't deserve or require it."