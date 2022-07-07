WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has signed on as a co-sponsor of the Critical Minerals Classification Improvement Act.
"Wyoming is home to the largest reserves of uranium in the country. It is essential that we maintain a supply of uranium and other fuel and non-fuel use minerals to sustain our economic and national security," Cheney said in a news release. "While we continue to face rising energy costs at home and the Biden administration looks to our adversaries to fill the void, we should instead be focused on unleashing American energy production and become the arsenal of energy for the world. I am proud to co-sponsor this commonsense legislation to do just that and ensure that restoring our nation's energy leadership begins with Wyoming."
The bipartisan bill strikes the non-fuel requirement from the critical minerals definition to allow for minerals like uranium that have both fuel and non-fuel uses to be included on the critical minerals list, according to Cheney's office.
The legislation has the support of the Uranium Producers of America, the U.S. Chamber Global Energy Institute, the American Exploration and Mining Association, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, the National Mining Association, the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council, ClearPath Action, and the Nuclear Energy Institute.