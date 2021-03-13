WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney issued the following statement after co-sponsoring the Carbon Capture Modernization Act, legislation that would advance carbon capture technologies at coal plants:
"Wyoming has the cleanest coal in the world, and we have led the way in pursuing technologies like carbon capture. We understand how crucial this technology is to our overall energy production efforts, and through this innovation, we will continue to be a model for the nation and the world.
"I'm proud to co-sponsor this legislation that will modernize the 48A tax credit’s performance and efficiency standards to reflect the capabilities of existing technology, which will promote the adoption of this critical innovation."
This legislation would modernize the 48A tax credit’s requirements to make it easier for businesses to receive the tax credit based off of the capabilities of existing technology. This will help promote the adoption of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology and reduce emissions.
The Section 48A tax credit was first established in 2005, and carbon capture projects were made eligible in 2008. However, the eligibility standards for the credit are not technically or economically feasible for carbon capture and storage (CCS) retrofit projects.
When Congress modified this provision in 2008 to include existing coal power plants, it also imposed a new requirement to capture and store at least 65% of the CO2 in order to be eligible for the tax incentive. This requirement is too stringent and unrealistic for retrofit applications, according to a news release from Cheney's office. Due to these unattainable requirements, nearly $2 billion worth of credits have gone unused.
A Senate version of this bill is co-sponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.