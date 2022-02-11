CHEYENNE – Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and 116 of her House GOP colleagues have asked President Joe Biden to take actions related to the drug fentanyl. It has been a leading cause in overdose deaths, which have been affecting many Americans as illicit drug use has led to more fatalities in recent years.
The legislators want the federal government to act to continue the classification of fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug. Chemicals bearing this classification have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and also include heroin, per the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The federal lawmakers said the Biden administration hasn't sufficiently cracked down against fentanyl, and/or things that are used to manufacture the drug, from entering the U.S. The White House did not comment Friday.
"China has been the principal source of the precursor agents from which fentanyl is produced. Fentanyl is then manufactured in foreign underground abs and smuggled across our southern border," said the letter to Biden. "We urge you to support the preservation of fentanyl related substances' status to save lives."
On Feb. 18, the Schedule I classification would expire on such related substances, the letter said. Legislation would extend it to March 11.
"The opioid epidemic continues to cause families pain in Wyoming and across the country," said Cheney in a written statement on Friday. "Too many have suffered because of this epidemic.”
The 117 lawmakers noted that tens of thousands of Americans had died from fentanyl and such substances in a period of approximately a year through April 2021. Fentanyl is much more potent than other drugs like heroin, so using even a small amount can cause death, experts say.
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., was the lead signer of the letter, which a spokesperson said was sent to the White House on Thursday.