WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney issued a statement Wednesday after cosponsoring the “Storing CO2 and Lowering Emissions” or “SCALE” Act.
“Coal is a vital resource for Wyoming and for our nation,” Cheney said. “Through technological advancements that our state has championed, we know we can continue to expand its use as a clean and reliable tool to power our economy and support families.
“I’m proud to cosponsor this bipartisan legislation that will help support the coal industry by advancing the availability and use of carbon capture. I will continue to fight to expand this technology in a way that benefits energy producers and protects the continued use of our state’s natural resources.”
The bill will support the buildout of the infrastructure necessary to transport CO2 from where it is captured to where it can be utilized in manufacturing or safely and securely sequestered underground, according to Cheney.