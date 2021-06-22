WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Wyoming’s Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell introduced the “Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021.”
The legislation would codify critical telehealth policies implemented during the pandemic, while also making it easier for seniors – especially those in rural areas – to access emerging health care technologies.
“This bill will allow Americans to utilize telehealth services even after the emergency declaration has ended,” Cheney said in a news release. “COVID-19 presented unprecedented challenges, including the facilitation of a safe environment for our seniors to receive high quality health care. Fortunately, Congress was able to remove many of the barriers that prevented seniors from utilizing telehealth services from the comfort and safety of their homes. As a result, telehealth use among seniors has continued to rise and this legislation would continue this successful trend well after the pandemic is over by permanently cutting burdensome red tape, while allowing Medicare to adapt to the ever-changing innovation in medical technology.”
This legislation has the support from a number of medical associations and health care affiliated groups. In a statement, American Medical Association President Gerald E. Harmon, M.D. endorsed the legislation.