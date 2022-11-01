CHEYENNE – Following the endorsement by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of Michigan Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin last Thursday, Republican U.S. House primary winner Harriet Hageman backed Slotkin's opponent.

Monday morning, Hageman endorsed Republican U.S. House candidate Tom Barrett, who is vying for the incumbent's seat in the general election on Nov. 8. Libertarian candidate Leah Dailey is also on the ballot.


