WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after co-sponsoring H.R. 38, “The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act,” legislation that would allow people with state-issued concealed carry licenses or permits to conceal a handgun in any other state, as long as the permit holder follows the laws of that state:
“I will always protect and defend our Second Amendment rights,” Cheney said. “This legislation will safeguard law-abiding citizens as they travel across state lines, and ensure that their constitutional rights are not infringed upon by burdensome technicalities. ... (I) will continue working to combat any attempts to violate the rights of the people of Wyoming to keep and bear arms.”
Cheney has co-sponsored the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act in previous years. In December 2017, the bill passed in the U.S. House by a vote of 231-198, yet was not taken up in the U.S. Senate.
H.R. 38, which is supported by major pro-Second Amendment groups, has been called “the greatest gun rights boost since the ratification of the Second Amendment in 1791.”