WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after introducing legislation to protect Wyoming energy producers by amending the Mineral Leasing Act to permanently fix the federal royalty rate for surface coal and onshore oil and gas at 12.5%.
"Amending this legislation will lock in royalty rates for certain types of coal, oil, and gas at 12.5% and keep the Department of the Interior from raising rates on energy producers in Wyoming and across the country,” Cheney said. “Any move by the DOI to increase these rates would eliminate jobs, decrease energy production, lead to higher energy costs and unnecessarily hurt our state's economy.
"Wyoming is home to the cleanest coal in the world, and our fossil fuels are our national treasures,” she continued. “It is time to provide certainty for our energy producers and prevent unelected bureaucrats with radical environmental agendas from targeting these affordable and reliable sources of energy."