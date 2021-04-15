WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., recently introduced H.R. 2462, The Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fee Reauthorization Act of 2021.
“The AML fund plays a key role in ensuring that hazardous coal mining sites that have been abandoned are reclaimed by distributing funds to the sites that are deemed a priority," Cheney said in a news release. “This bill will allow the AML program to continue while reducing the burden on coal miners, particularly in light of the significant hardships they have faced from the decline in demand for coal. We need to do what we can to ensure our coal industry can continue to provide good paying jobs and contribute to local and state economies.”
Cheney was joined by Reps. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio; Carol Miller, R-West Virginia; and Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, as original cosponsors. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced an identical bill in the Senate last year.
Cheney’s bill has the support of Wyoming Mining Association, the National Mining Association and Gov. Mark Gordon.
“For over three decades,” Gordon said in the release, “Wyoming has been the leader in U.S. coal production. We are therefore the natural leader to reauthorize the AML process.
“Wyoming coal producers currently pay more than 50% of the current fee. It is also the time to make well-reasoned changes in the program. This bill reauthorizes the process for seven years. This is a reasonable period of time to evaluate the use and effectiveness of the fee and the AML program. In addition, recognizing what is happening to the coal market, it reduces the fee by 40%,” Gordon continued.
“A healthy coal industry means that the nation has a healthy abandoned mine cleanup program. Considering the current balance in the AML Trust Fund, this fee reduction will not hamper historic or current reclamation efforts in AML programs nationwide.”