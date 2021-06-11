WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., introduced the UNSHACKLE Act – "Undoing NEPA’s Substantial Harm by Advancing Concepts that Kickstart the Liberation of the Economy Act" – in the House of Representatives.
The bill combines five standalone NEPA-related pieces of legislation aimed at maintaining the previous administration’s much-needed NEPA revisions.
"In Wyoming and across the country, we have seen special interest groups use a variety of tactics to weaponize the NEPA process to cause delay and add significant costs to energy and infrastructure projects,” Cheney said.
“The last administration made critical revisions to streamline these projects to prevent them from being unnecessarily blocked by bureaucratic red tape,” Cheney continued. “Unfortunately, the Biden Administration intends to empower federal agencies at the expense of state and local stakeholders who will face new challenges because of burdensome mandates that will take effect.”
"To combat these dangerous policies,” said Cheney, “the legislation introduced today would reform the NEPA process so federal agencies, and state and local governments are empowered to carry out the act's original goal in a timely and cost-effective manner, which was the purpose of last year's CEQ NEPA Rule. Permanently codifying that rule into law and enacting these other key reforms are an essential step to ensure that state and local leaders have the decision-making authority they deserve to move forward with important projects that are critical to our state and the nation's economic activity."