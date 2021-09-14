...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Cheney introduces updated bill to open new markets for state-inspected meat
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tuesday morning, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., introduced legislation to update a bill she introduced this past March that would allow state-inspected meat to be sold across state lines.
The new language ensures that all products have an identification number and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is able to access that information to ensure product traceability, according to a news release.
"As I've emphasized previously, this bill is important because we have to be doing everything in our power to allow ranchers and livestock producers to get their product to the open marketplace," Cheney said in the release. "Not only will this legislation help these producers move additional product and boost their bottom line, but it will increase the supply for consumers, leading to more reasonable costs and helping the economy as a whole while ensuring the meat going to market is safe. I will always look for areas where we can cut unnecessary government red-tape and empower the free market to do what it does best, which is generate capital and open more doors for those in the private sector."
In addition to this updated version and the legislation that Cheney introduced earlier this year, she also introduced a similar bill in 2020 during the 116th Congress. As with the bill introduced earlier this year, this legislation has the support of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Wyoming Farm Bureau, R-CALF USA and the United States Cattleman's Association.