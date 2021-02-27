WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, joined together this week to reintroduce the Nuclear Prosperity and Security Act.
This legislation would direct the Secretary of Energy to establish and operate a uranium reserve in the United States, which would ensure the availability of uranium in the event of a market disruption and support strategic fuel cycle capabilities for our country.
“Wyoming’s cherished resources are essential to America’s economic and national security, and it is crucial that our nation makes use of them to once again become a global leader in uranium production.” Cheney said in a statement after introducing the bill. “That’s why I’m proud to sponsor legislation establishing a domestic uranium reserve, which will bolster critical workforces and production while ensuring that we do not have to rely on our adversaries for this essential resource. We must restore our nation’s nuclear leadership – and doing so starts with Wyoming.”
“The United States has fallen behind in the competitive development of nuclear energy, and now, we rely heavily on foreign sources of uranium,” said Latta. “In order to avoid threats to our nuclear supply chain, we need to build up our domestic uranium mining, production and conversion by establishing a uranium reserve.”
Cheney and Latta led similar legislation in the 116th Congress.
For the full text of the legislation, go online to https://tinyurl.com/y923v3aq.