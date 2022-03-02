CHEYENNE – With a new response from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, the state's entire congressional delegation has now expressed concern over what Biden left out of his Tuesday night remarks.
Cheney found something to agree on with Biden in his first-ever SOTU speech as having "made clear the free world is standing with Ukraine and against Russia’s aggression." That is according to a statement from a spokesperson for Cheney, emailed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Wednesday. Much of the president's speech had focused on the military hostilities and condemned Russia's actions.
But the president "failed to address a number of issues that matter most to Wyoming and to our nation," Cheney went on to state. "I would have liked to hear him say, for example, that he was reversing his energy policies and unleashing America’s fossil fuel industry so America can be the arsenal of energy for the world, and so we can get relief for families at the gas pump. I also would have liked to hear solutions for the inflation families are facing across our state."
Tuesday night, both of the Wyoming's U.S. senators had taken the opportunity of reacting to the SOTU to criticize the Biden administration. But like Cheney, one of the Republican lawmakers, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, had found some common ground with Biden, on social media concerns.