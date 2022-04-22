...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County. This includes the locations of Cheyenne
Buford and Whitaker.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Cheney, others push for U.S. medical support for Ukrainians
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Joe Wilson, R-S.C., led a group of bipartisan lawmakers pressing for critical medical support in Eastern Europe as Ukraine’s health care system nears collapse and millions continue to flee the country.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the members requested that the U.S. send armored ambulances to the area, deploy military field hospitals in Poland, and scale up a regional medical center to treat fleeing and wounded Ukrainians.
“We write to you because of our grave concerns over the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and along its western border with Poland. We want to first acknowledge your leadership and coordinated efforts to provide an unprecedented amount of humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. In light of the scope and scale of the humanitarian disaster, we recommend additional steps that could help support the struggling healthcare systems in Ukraine and Poland,” the members wrote to the administration.
Roughly 119 hospitals and other medical facilities in Ukraine have been destroyed, including a maternity ward.
Before this crisis, the Polish health care system lacked a sufficient number of doctors and specialists for its population size and it is now additionally strained from the surge of Ukrainian refugees requiring medical care.
The members recommended three steps to be taken by the administration:
That the U.S. immediately send armored ambulances, such as the M997A2 HMMWV field litter ambulance, to Ukrainian first responders and defense forces. These wheeled ambulances can securely transport up to four people and allow for life-saving care.
That the U.S. deploy several military field hospital centers to the Polish-Ukrainian border region, and authorize U.S. medical personnel to care for the sick and wounded fighters and refugees and third country nationals crossing into Poland.
That the U.S. scale up Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and treat the sick and wounded Ukrainians who cannot be sufficiently cared for at the forward-deployed Army hospital centers.