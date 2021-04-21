CHEYENNE – A few months into his campaign against Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney leading up to the 2022 primary election, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, announced he will be speaking at a rally this weekend headlined by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a freshman member of Congress who has drawn rebukes in her initial months in Washington for her conspiratorial views.
Bouchard, who has largely used social media to build out support for his challenge of Cheney, made the announcement Tuesday night that he would be attending the event in Vero Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
“I’m excited to announce I will be speaking at the America First Rally on Saturday with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Bouchard said in a Facebook post. “The event has been moved to the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Vero Beach, FL due to high ticket demand. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #primarycheney #LizCheney“
Bouchard, who announced his campaign in January after Cheney’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, will be joined by one of the most pro-Trump members of Congress in Greene, who represents a conservative district in Georgia after being elected last fall. In February, the House voted to strip the freshman congresswoman of her committee assignments, after past social media posts surfaced in which Greene indicated support for executing Democratic leaders and peddled conspiracy theories regarding a school shooting and 9/11, among other things.
The rally will also feature a pair of other Republicans seeking higher office across the country. Amanda Chase, a GOP candidate in the Virginia governor’s race this year who called on Trump in December to declare martial law to remain in office, will also be speaking during the rally, along with Florida state legislative candidate Drew-Montez Clark, according to a promotional flier.
The rally will come a few days after Bouchard, who is one of three candidates actively seeking Cheney’s seat in Congress, announced that his campaign has topped $400,000 in fundraising so far this year, building on the roughly $334,000 raised by his team in the first quarter of 2021. Bouchard’s campaign has received more than 9,000 individual contributions from all 50 states, with more than 600, or about 7%, of those coming from Wyoming, according to a statement issued by the campaign Wednesday.
In the statement, Bouchard said conservatives in Wyoming and nationwide have made it “crystal clear with their outpouring of support that I’m the guy.”
“A conservative state like Wyoming – which gave Donald Trump the nation’s largest percentage of the vote both times he ran – should be electing one of the most conservative members of Congress,” Bouchard said in a statement. “But Liz Cheney is anything but a conservative.”
Meanwhile, Cheney raised roughly $1.5 million in her initial round of fundraising, with about $300,000 of that coming from political action committees. The third-term congresswoman, who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting a mob to invade the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, has repeatedly doubled down on her stance, recently telling Fox News that she would not support the former president if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.
Her criticism of the former president once drew explicit pushback from Greene, who in February said that “Liz Cheney and any other Republican that wants to make statements against President Donald J. Trump is a fool.”
“They are disconnected with the base. They are disconnected with Republican voters,” Greene added, noting that Cheney was recently censured by the Wyoming Republican Party.
It remains unclear whether Greene plans to offer an explicit endorsement of Bouchard during the rally, as a request for comment from Bouchard’s campaign spokeswoman had not been returned by press time. The possibility of an endorsement from Trump also hangs over the race, as the former president said in a statement last week that he plans to make one soon.