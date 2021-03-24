WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney this week reintroduced H.R. 1998, The Expanding Markets for State-Inspected Meat Processors Act of 2021, which would allow state-inspected meat to be sold across state lines.
The Expanding Markets for State-Inspected Meat Processors Act of 2021 would allow meat products inspected by state meat and poultry Inspection programs to be sold across state lines. Current law prevents state-inspected meat from being sold out of state. Presently, there are 27 states with inspection programs, Wyoming included, certified by the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), which meet or exceed federal inspection standards. However, products processed at these FSIS approved state MPI inspected facilities are not currently allowed to be sold across state lines.
“The economic ramifications of COVID-19 resulted in processing interruptions and decreases in the amount of meat getting to market, leading to shortages across the country,” Cheney said. “As we recover from the challenges posed by the pandemic, we must be doing everything possible to expand opportunities and open markets that will allow livestock producers to increase their economic activity. These producers play an essential role in powering our state’s economy and providing high-quality food to consumers across the country. Allowing state-inspected meats to be sold across state lines empowers producers to access these new markets while supplying the increasing demand. This legislation will also increase competition and offer more meat choices for American families.”
Cheney introduced similar legislation during the 116th Congress. Upon the reintroduction of this legislation for the 117th Congress, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto, Wyoming Stock Growers Association Executive Vice President Jim Magagna, R-CALF USA and the Wyoming Farm Bureau issued statements in support of the legislation.