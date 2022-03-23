JACKSON — Faced with a question about whether a third party could reduce partisanship in the U.S., Rep Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., reminded a Tuesday night audience here that she is, in fact, a conservative.
But she paused while she said as much.
“I’m a Republican,” Cheney said. “Eh, well.”
The audience laughed.
“I paused because I’ve been kicked out of some party organizations,” Cheney said, referring to the Wyoming GOP, which voted in November to no longer recognize the state’s lone voice in the U.S. House of Representatives as one of its own. The reason: Her distance from the state party and its members over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for the role she says he played in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
“But I’m a Republican, and I believe in what the Republican Party stands for,” Cheney said. “And I think the best thing for our country is to have a really healthy and strong Republican Party.”
The lawmaker tossed a barb at party members who have ditched her.
“My chuckle was thinking about my fellow Republicans who think that they have kicked me out and can take over my party,” Cheney said. “Which they can’t.”
Nick Penniman, the founder of Issue One – which advocates for voting rights legislation, independent redistricting efforts and the House commission investigating the events of Jan. 6 – jumped in.
Cheney’s chuckle, he said, would likely be weaponized.
“One or more of her detractors is probably going to take that 9 seconds, grab that video, decontextualize it and then try to use it against her,” Penniman said. “And that’s what’s so unfortunate about our politics today. Because what she said in the minute and a half after that is the full story.”
Tuesday night’s event, organized by Issue One, was an attempt at a bipartisan, but nonpolitical, conversation. Cheney and Penniman responded to written questions from the audience and the two moderators: Teton County Republican Paul Vogelheim and Jackson Hole Democrat Paul Hansen.
Audience questions touched on hope, how to fix the country’s partisan divide, and how Americans became so divided over the issue of the 2020 election. Penniman blamed the media environment that allows the “fish bowling” of Americans’ consciousness. Ditto the former president.
Cheney lamented social media companies “driving people” to “more and more radical places,” and a “dangerous move” toward a sense that “somehow violence is an accepted part of our political life.”
“There are lines that you can’t cross if you want to live in a republic, and that is certainly one of them,” Cheney said. “It makes it even more important that people can come together like this, that people can actually sit and talk with those that you might disagree with, and that you can learn from each other.”
Questions dove into the specifics of how Cheney had interpreted the Constitution in her vote to impeach Trump, why she had voted against the John Lewis Freedom to Vote Act, which Issue One supports, and whether the Wyoming elected official and Maryland nonprofit executive supported ranked choice voting, voter identification laws, the Electoral Count Act and campaign finance reforms.
Cheney was unequivocal in her support for voter ID legislation. She said that was one of the reasons she voted against the John Lewis Freedom to Vote Act. Among other things, that bill would mandate that states who require voters to show ID to cast a ballot expand what types of identification they accept, offer same-day voting registration and make it easier to register at places like the department of motor vehicles.
“There were aspects to it that are problematic,” Cheney said of the bill. “For example, it makes it harder to have voter ID programs.”
Penniman and Cheney sparred, lightly, over campaign finance reforms.
Penniman argued in favor of making it “illegal for members of Congress to accept checks from lobbyists who are lobbying them” and publicly financing candidates post-primary.
Cheney disagreed.
“What it really means is your tax dollars are going to go to Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Cheney said of publicly financing campaigns. “Your tax dollars are going to go to candidates that you ... may not support."
“I don’t think the federal government should be doing that,” Cheney said.