WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has introduced legislation that would protect private property rights from potential federal overreach that could be a part of the Biden administration's 30x30 initiative that would lock up public lands, according to a news release from her office.
"The uncertainty created from the Biden administration's executive orders and their potential public land grabs are already making life more difficult for people across the Wyoming,” Cheney said. “To counter the negative ramifications of these overreaching policies, the legislation I've introduced will protect the private property rights of individuals across our state who need access to these lands to provide for themselves and their families, while also ensuring that the current administration's political agenda will not undermine the interests of farmers and ranchers in Wyoming."
Cheney’s bill drew accolades from several camps:
"It is critical that any conservation initiative be locally based, cooperative and truly voluntary,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. "Rep. Cheney’s bill ensures that any program is voluntary and recognizes the private property rights that are fundamental to Wyoming landowners."
"For nearly six months, Wyoming farmers and ranchers have operated under the shadow of President Biden’s '30x30' Executive Order,” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. “The potential threats to private property rights and the multiple use of public lands have hindered producers in making needed decisions with positive long-term implications for their business and for our state. Passage of this legislation will enable us to return to addressing natural resource management decisions based on sound science and economic analysis, not on political expediency."