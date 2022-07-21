CHEYENNE – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., promised more developments will be forthcoming from the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As the panel Thursday night launched into yet another hearing during prime-time television hours, Cheney said new witnesses have been coming forward, subpoenas have been issued and other developments have taken place. She and fellow members of Congress discussed how then-President Donald Trump spent his time at the White House during the deadly riot at the Capitol.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

