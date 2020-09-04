WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has signed Heritage Action’s “Police Pledge,” a pledge that offers unwavering support for America’s police officers and commits to opposing any legislative efforts to “defund the police.”
After signing the pledge, Cheney issued the following statement:
“Our police officers in Wyoming and across the country risk their lives so that we can live in a society that is safe and where individuals’ rights and property are protected. We are forever indebted to them for what they do to protect our families and communities, and they deserve to be treated as heroes.
“Democrats like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who don’t speak out against the reckless campaign to ‘defund’ our police, are irresponsible and dangerous. We must condemn these radical proposals and let our police officers know, unequivocally, that we have their backs.”