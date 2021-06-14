CHEYENNE - Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will join AARP Wyoming for a Teletown Hall to speak to and answer questions from AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. on June. 24.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:45 p.m. on June 24.
If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277.
The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
For more information, or to submit a question, contact Tom Lacock at tlacock@aarp.org or 307-432-5802.