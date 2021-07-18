CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will join AARP Wyoming for a Teletown Hall to speak to and answer questions from AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
This TeleTown Hall takes the place of the previously scheduled June 24 TeleTown Hall.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by visiting https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277.