WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after it was announced that she will serve on the Executive Committee of the Congressional Western Caucus:
“I am honored to serve on the Executive Committee of the Congressional Western Caucus for the 117th Congress. The Western Caucus advocates on behalf of key issues that impact Wyoming and the West. I look forward to continuing to fight for Wyoming’s agriculture and energy industries, and ensuring our priorities are at the forefront of every debate.
“Under the Democrats’ regime, rural America has come under attack. House Democrats continue to advance policies that increase the size and scope of the federal government, limit domestic energy production, infringe on constitutional rights, expand federal land and leave rural America behind. We cannot let that happen. I look forward to working with Representative Dan Newhouse, chair of the Western Caucus, and all our members as we fight for our Wyoming way of life.”