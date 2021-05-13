CHEYENNE – A day after her removal from the third-ranking position in House GOP leadership, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., maintained her plan to build up the Republican Party as a party of principle, rather than one hijacked by “a cult of personality,” while continuing to criticize former President Donald Trump and his false claims of rampant election fraud.
Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump in January for his role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection, indicated during a Wyoming press call Thursday that she plans to remain in the spotlight as a vocal critic of Trump and his impact on the GOP. The congresswoman emphasized at least 60 state and federal courts, some with judges appointed by Trump, have rejected the former president’s ongoing claims of widespread voter fraud.
“Lies like the ones that we're seeing from the former president, they’re poisonous to the democracy, so … we don't have a choice,” Cheney said. “We have to stand up against it, and we have to fight to restore the party and fight to get us back to conservative ideals and principles.”
Her discussion came the same day that more than 100 state and federal GOP officials announced their desire to restore the party from its extremist direction in a letter titled “A Call for American Renewal.” While acknowledging the Republican Party was at a turning point, Cheney said Thursday that it could still be one focused on conservative principles.
"I don't think that it's irrevocably broken,” Cheney said of the national GOP. "I think that our party is a party with an unbelievable history, a party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan … I don't have any illusions about the challenge, about the difficulty, but I also know, absolutely, it must be done.”
Regarding Wyoming-specific policies, the third-term congresswoman said the most important thing for the state is to regain Republican control of the House of Representatives and the White House. Doing that, she said, requires consideration of how the GOP lost control of the executive and legislative branches during the one-term Trump administration, but a “collapse of truth” has made that task difficult.
“As Republicans, we really need to take a very clear-eyed look at the 2020 election. Part of the many, many damaging things being done with this big lie is it is causing us not to look at actually what did happen,” Cheney said. "If people believe the election was just stolen, then they don't stop and say, 'Well, wait a minute, what happened? Why did voters leave us?’"
She noted that while Trump has misled and betrayed many citizens, his policies were “really good for the country and really good for Wyoming.” Cheney voted in line with the former president, who called her a “bitter, horrible human being” in a statement Wednesday, approximately 93% of the time, a statistic she cited during the call.
With several challengers having already announced plans to run against Cheney in the 2022 primary, the congresswoman said she welcomed anyone who seeks to enter the race. Over the next year-plus, Cheney said she plans to engage with Wyomingites on a host of issues.
“Whether you're talking about the role the former president wants to continue to play, whether you're talking about the really bad and negative policies coming from the Biden administration, whether you're talking about the threats we face overseas, it's a really, really challenging moment for us as a state and a country,” Cheney said. "I think that the best and most effective way for people to be able to make a decision about representation is to have a chance to talk to us.”
Any other political aspirations that Cheney has remain to be seen. In an NBC TODAY interview that aired in full Thursday, the congresswoman declined to rule out a future run for president, telling reporter Savannah Guthrie that she would do “whatever it takes” to prevent Trump from becoming president again.
During the press call Wednesday, Cheney mentioned that she frequently speaks with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.
“Yesterday, in the end of one of our phone calls, he said, 'I want you to know I'm very, very proud of you,' and it means the world to me,” Cheney said. "I learned about what it means to stand up for what you believe in and what it means to have the courage of your convictions by watching both my parents, and they learned that, as our whole family has, because of the Wyoming values and the Wyoming way of life and the background and our roots in Wyoming."