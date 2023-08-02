CHEYENNE — A 72-year-old Cheyenne resident has been charged with arson in connection with last Thursday’s fire at a storage facility on Missile Drive, according to court documents.

The official charge against Bela Kalfman is a single count of third-degree arson (property destruction greater than $200), according to an affidavit of probable cause signed by Laramie County assistant district attorney William Edelman.

