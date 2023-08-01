...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western tier of counties
of the Nebraska Panhandle, including Cheyenne, Laramie,
Torrington, Lusk, Wheatland, Scottsbluff and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 2 PM MDT this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Firefighters from Cheyenne Fire Rescue spray water on a storage unit fire on Missile Drive near the intersection of 24th Street and Westland Road on Thursday. The blaze initially generated a large amount of dark black smoke that drifted east across downtown Cheyenne. No information about the cause of the fire was available by press time.
CHEYENNE — A 72-year-old Cheyenne resident has been charged with arson in connection with last Thursday’s fire at a storage facility on Missile Drive, according to court documents.
The official charge against Bela Kalfman is a single count of third-degree arson (property destruction greater than $200), according to an affidavit of probable cause signed by Laramie County assistant district attorney William Edelman.
Court filings made by the state allege that Kalfman “did unlawfully and intentionally start a fire or cause an explosion and intentionally, recklessly or with criminal negligence, destroys or damages any property of another which has a value of ($200) or more.”
Cheyenne Police Department Detective Mike Fernandez responded to the fire initially, and had contact with Kalfman prior to his booking into jail that same day.
According to court documents, Fernandez reported hearing two large explosions and seeing a pillar of smoke as he exited Interstate 25 onto Missile Drive. A nearby witness told Fernandez that the suspect was leaving the scene in a blue truck, allowing Fernandez to find and speak to Kalfman.
“He confirmed to have poured gasoline on items located with storage unit #26 and lighting the fire from the entry of the unit,” the affidavit of probable cause read. “Kalfman stated there was propane tanks, gasoline and diesel within this unit. Kalfman stated he started the fire because ‘voices’ told him to do so. Kalfman spoke about his lighter not working initially; however, was able to get it to work to then light the fire.”
Kalfman told the detective that he was being watched before he started the fire, and added that the unit he lit on fire was his own.
Fernandez also testified that Kalfman told him he was “sorry for his actions.”
Fernandez estimated that the fire caused over $1,000 in damages and placed people in harms way. Fernandez also said the explosions were “possibly from the propane tanks, which (Kalfman) knew were in the unit he set fire to.”
If convicted, Kalfman could face up to five years of incarceration and/or a $5,000 fine.
His preliminary hearing in district court is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 7.
