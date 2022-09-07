CHEYENNE – The 2022 Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held this Saturday, Sept. 10, at East High School.
The annual climb honors the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Stair climbs are held across the country. These events help sustain National Fallen Firefighters Foundation counseling and support programs for all families of firefighters who succumb to line-of-duty deaths.
Onsite registration begins at 3:30 p.m., with an opening ceremony set for 4:30, followed by the climb starting at 4:45 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. East High School is located at 200 E. Pershing Blvd.
For more information, contact climb coordinator Jackson Yates at yates.jacksonr@gmail.com or 270-519-7219.
