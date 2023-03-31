CHEYENNE — By accepting the donation of four rail cars, the city of Cheyenne is closer to realizing a planned 15th Street Railroad Experience Project.

The city has entered into a donation agreement with Union Pacific Railroad for four fleet railroad cars for the 15th Street project. They include a 1927 Pullman business car numbered 7077, a 1930 diner car numbered 7078, a Pullman diner car labeled UP 906200, as well a 1959 caboose. The city owns steam locomotive 1242, currently located in Lions Park, but will relocate it as part of this project.

