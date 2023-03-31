...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
This 1930 diner car, numbered 7078, is part of a four-car donation recently accepted from Union Pacific Railroad for the city of Cheyenne’s 15th Street Railroad Experience Project.
CHEYENNE — By accepting the donation of four rail cars, the city of Cheyenne is closer to realizing a planned 15th Street Railroad Experience Project.
The city has entered into a donation agreement with Union Pacific Railroad for four fleet railroad cars for the 15th Street project. They include a 1927 Pullman business car numbered 7077, a 1930 diner car numbered 7078, a Pullman diner car labeled UP 906200, as well a 1959 caboose. The city owns steam locomotive 1242, currently located in Lions Park, but will relocate it as part of this project.
A $618,400 Economic Development Administration grant will pay for the relocation and renovation of three of the city’s historic train cars — two from the new donation agreement and a third already owned by the city — as part of the city’s multi-phase, multi-year initiative along 15th Street.
Three cars will be moved to 15th Street, including the steam locomotive, the 1927 Pullman car and the caboose.
“The 1890 steam locomotive is currently located at the Botanic Gardens. We call it ‘Old Sadie,’ and it’s the oldest steam locomotive in Wyoming,” Mayor Patrick Collins said.
The Pullman passenger car, Collins said, “is a beautiful car that shows how people traveled back in the day.”
All three cars require refurbishment work, which has yet to go to bid, according to Collins. Steam locomotive 1242 will be stripped, asbestos abated, rebuilt and repainted for static display on rails. The locomotive is 63 feet long and weighs 196,000 pounds.
Passenger car 7077 will also be stripped for exterior and interior repainting, and rotten wood and steel will be replaced. The 7077 is 85 feet long, weighing 140,000 pounds.
Restoration on Caboose 812 will include exterior paint stripping, patch welding where required, and new interior and exterior paint. The caboose is 40 feet long, weighing 70,000 pounds.
“I’m really excited about bringing people to the Depot and being able to deliver the rail history through these beautiful cars,” Collins said.
The city’s first priority, according to City Engineer Tom Cobb, will be asbestos abatement and renovation, but some site work will also be required along 15th Street.
“Ideally, we’d like to move them to 15th Street (before renovations) so people can see renovations in progress, creating some synergy for 15th Street and the downtown,” Cobb said. “If we can renovate those cars on site, that would be our preference. But we don’t know yet if we can logistically do that.”
The mayor’s long-term vision is to use the cars in an active way, but the city is not quite there yet, either, Collins said.
“One day, to have a tasting room for a distillery or a brewery inside, or a seating area for a local restaurant — I don’t know how that would work, and plans are underway, but I would love to get people inside those cars,” he said.
The goal is to activate the 15th Street corridor as a part of ongoing revitalization in the area, he continued. Even viewing the cars from the outside, he said, is a step in the right direction.
“By bringing these historic cars that are so beautiful there, and putting in decorative fencing and other things, we will hopefully see (other) buildings along 15th Street developed,” Collins said. “There are some really fun places already down there. We’re hoping to see it become a destination for our residents and visitors to Cheyenne.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.