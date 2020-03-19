CHEYENNE – Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and dropping global demand for travel, Cheyenne Regional Airport has indefinitely suspended daily commercial flights to Dallas starting April 7.
The American Eagle flights to Dallas, which are operated by SkyWest Airlines, have been offered since November 2018, and the last departing flight from Cheyenne for the foreseeable future will be April 6.
Making the announcement Wednesday night, airport director Tim Barth said the decision to delay the suspension until April was made to ensure anyone wishing to return to the Cheyenne area out of worries about the virus is able to do so.
“As we are looking out over the next two weeks, which is traditionally the spring break period for colleges and for families to take vacations – a number of people would be stranded if the flights stopped right now,” Barth said.
Meanwhile, as of Wednesday night, Wyoming Air National Guard and non-commercial aviation activities had not been suspended at the facility. Looking ahead, the airport hopes to bring the flights back as soon as possible, though plans will be up in the air in coming months.
“Some experts say 90 days, and some are saying six months,” Barth said. “Having gone through 9/11, it’s really easy to turn off the aviation system and pull the plug on it ... it’s a lot harder to turn it back on again.”
The American Eagle flights to Dallas have been the airport’s most successful service to date, drawing more than 40,000 passengers since the flights began. The numbers have given confidence to airport officials in the location’s long-term viability.
“The community’s embrace of the route and the new airport terminal is what have made them such big successes,” said Wendy Volk, president of the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team. “That’s why once the dust settles, and the U.S. economy recovers, our community’s air service will, too.”
Volk said the airport and SkyWest Airlines mutually agreed to pause the minimum revenue guarantee agreement between the two entities during the suspension of flights.
In coming months, there will be tremendous uncertainty for the airline industry as it reacts to a steep drop in worldwide demand due to the coronavirus. Earlier this week, American Airlines, the parent company of American Eagle, announced plans to cut 75% of its intentional flights and reduce its domestic capacity by as much as 30%, according to a Reuters report.
Barth admitted both the industry as a whole and Cheyenne Regional Airport are now in uncharted territory.
“Am I hopeful? Yes, but this is a game-changer like we’ve never seen before,” Barth said. “I’m concerned the airlines might not be able to make it, even with a government bailout.”
Like in every sector of American society, plans for the airport changed quickly over the last week. Barth said conversations with American Airlines began last week and evolved from there.
“Last week, I never expected to be having this conversation or to be put in this position,” Barth said.