...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304,
308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – COVID lockdown. Wet spring weather. Cement shortages. Construction delays. All of these factors have combined in succession to set back the runway reconstruction project at the Cheyenne Regional Airport.
The result: there is no specific date for when commercial air service will be restored.
“Our goal was to be back before Frontier Days, and then by Labor Day,” Airport Deputy Director Nathan Banton said in a news release. “Construction issues from our contractor, especially with concrete paving, have set us back. We’ll get there, and I think the long-term future still looks bright, but right now we can’t predict when the teams doing the work will finish. ”
While Banton calls the news disappointing, he notes that the runway project is part of an approximately $60 million investment project coming to Cheyenne, almost entirely from federal sources. The project includes full depth pavement replacement, lighting enhancements, repairs and other improvements to ensure commercial and military aviation will operate safely well into the future.
A 2021 aviation economic impact study from WYDOT Aeronautics revealed that the airport and Cheyenne aviation support a total of 2,296 jobs – and air visitors to Cheyenne and the surrounding area account for $10 million in annual economic activity. According to the same study, every $1 invested in the airport and aviation returns $10 in direct, indirect and induced economic impacts.
The Cheyenne Regional Airport is working closely with the Wyoming Air National Guard to mitigate and minimize impacts to C-130 operations.
Passengers with commercial airline reservations in the fall will be contacted regarding reticketing and rescheduling through their original booking agencies. All passengers with concerns about their itineraries are encouraged to contact the airline or their respective booking agent directly.