CHEYENNE – COVID lockdown. Wet spring weather. Cement shortages. Construction delays. All of these factors have combined in succession to set back the runway reconstruction project at the Cheyenne Regional Airport.

The result: there is no specific date for when commercial air service will be restored.

“Our goal was to be back before Frontier Days, and then by Labor Day,” Airport Deputy Director Nathan Banton said in a news release. “Construction issues from our contractor, especially with concrete paving, have set us back. We’ll get there, and I think the long-term future still looks bright, but right now we can’t predict when the teams doing the work will finish. ”

While Banton calls the news disappointing, he notes that the runway project is part of an approximately $60 million investment project coming to Cheyenne, almost entirely from federal sources. The project includes full depth pavement replacement, lighting enhancements, repairs and other improvements to ensure commercial and military aviation will operate safely well into the future.

A 2021 aviation economic impact study from WYDOT Aeronautics revealed that the airport and Cheyenne aviation support a total of 2,296 jobs – and air visitors to Cheyenne and the surrounding area account for $10 million in annual economic activity. According to the same study, every $1 invested in the airport and aviation returns $10 in direct, indirect and induced economic impacts.

The Cheyenne Regional Airport is working closely with the Wyoming Air National Guard to mitigate and minimize impacts to C-130 operations.

Passengers with commercial airline reservations in the fall will be contacted regarding reticketing and rescheduling through their original booking agencies. All passengers with concerns about their itineraries are encouraged to contact the airline or their respective booking agent directly.

