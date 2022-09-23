CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Airport’s main runway is set to close next spring in the final phase of the airport’s runway reconstruction project.

Tim Bradshaw, the airport’s director of aviation, said in a Thursday interview that the project calls for 160 days of work. He said it would likely begin around April 1, in an effort to avoid snow and “to be sensitive to our spring break travel.” For Laramie County School District 1, spring break is the school week that ends on April 1.

