CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Airport officials announced Friday that the airport will be returning to full operation as Phase II of the runway project is completed by Nov. 1.
The full length of both runways will be operational, according to a news release. The return to capacity will ensure that aircraft operating from the airport will have no flight restrictions.
Officials said in the release that this is welcome news for many operators who use the airfield, such as the Wyoming Air National Guard, United Express and others who need the full length of the runways.
“We are pleased that this phase of the runway replacement project is wrapping up prior to the onset of winter operations," Director of Aviation Tim Bradshaw said in the release. “This phase took longer than expected due to compounding issues in 2021 and 2022.”
Commercial airline passengers will also notice a change in the schedule for November and December. United Express has shifted its schedule of the second departure and arrival to mid-afternoon.
“This will allow for greater connectivity to flights in Denver for passengers flying out of Cheyenne and for the many visitors coming to our region,” Bradshaw added. “We expect a robust travel demand this holiday season, as across the country, air travel is coming back from the pandemic.”
Passengers are encouraged to book their trip early, as flight availability will be lower than in years past, and high fuel costs have led to higher airfares throughout the country.