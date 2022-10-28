Cheyenne Regional Airport

The Cheyenne Regional Airport on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Airport officials announced Friday that the airport will be returning to full operation as Phase II of the runway project is completed by Nov. 1.

The full length of both runways will be operational, according to a news release. The return to capacity will ensure that aircraft operating from the airport will have no flight restrictions.


