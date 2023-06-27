tiger trout

Cheyenne angler Owen Schaad's state record tiger trout came in at 11.93 pounds and 31 inches long.

CHEYENNE – Angler Owen Schaad had no idea he would land a new state record tiger trout.

The Cheyenne resident was spending the day visiting family and fishing on Viva Naughton Reservoir near Kemmerer, as he normally does every summer. They fish there often and don’t usually catch much, so he was surprised when he caught more than 20 fish, including a few tiger trout. Then, he landed the big one.

