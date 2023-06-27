CHEYENNE – Angler Owen Schaad had no idea he would land a new state record tiger trout.
The Cheyenne resident was spending the day visiting family and fishing on Viva Naughton Reservoir near Kemmerer, as he normally does every summer. They fish there often and don’t usually catch much, so he was surprised when he caught more than 20 fish, including a few tiger trout. Then, he landed the big one.
“I was fishing for maybe about four hours,” Schaad said in a news release from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department. “Out of nowhere, I hook onto this big ol’ fish, and I think it’s a brown trout. It took maybe 20 minutes to get it where I could see it. When I got it up to the bank and in the net and saw what it was, I was all excited, jumping up and down.”
Schaad broke the state record that had been in place for 11 years, previously set in May 2012. In fact, he’s one of the only people to break a trout state record in a while. The previous tiger trout in 2012 and splake in 2011 are the only trout state records to have been broken in the 21st century.
“Fish need remarkable conditions to grow that big. As people catch those fish, it becomes less likely another fish with those conditions will be caught again anytime soon,” Mark Smith, Game and Fish assistant fisheries management coordinator, said in the release.
Schaad brought the fish home and called the local game warden before taking it to a grocery store — one of two places nearby with a certified scale. The official scale weight was 11.93 pounds. The length was 31 inches with a girth of 16.5 inches.
“It was probably the most exciting day of my life,” Schaad said.