CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Animal Control are altering hours for animal control services within Cheyenne.
Beginning Sept. 1, Animal Control officers will be on duty from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Between those hours, residents should call the Cheyenne Police Department’s non-emergency line at 307-637-6524.
A police officer will respond to and coordinate with the Animal Control officer on call for animal emergencies including vicious animals, dog bites and cases where animals are interfering with traffic, according to a news release.
Animal Control encourages people to not capture a stray animal unless they are prepared to keep it until morning.
Those who find or lose an animal after 8 p.m. may post photos and pertinent information on the After Hours Lost and Found Facebook page or call the volunteer on duty at 307-214-5779.
Those who discover a deceased animal should advise the City Sanitation Department at 307-637-6440.