This medium-sized black and white collie mix dog was captured in a live trap Aug. 31 by Cheyenne Animal Control officers. It had reportedly been roaming loose near the 1000 block of Drew Court for years.

CHEYENNE – On Aug. 24, Cheyenne Animal Control officers were informed of a dog who’d been roaming loose since 2019 while responding to a different incident in the area.

According to neighbors, an abandoned home in the 1000 block of Drew Court caught fire in 2018 and hadn't been inhabited since 2019, when the landowner passed away. According to old animal control case reports, officers employed by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter had been attempting to capture a dog matching this description back in March 2021 in the same area.

