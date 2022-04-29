CHEYENNE – On Thursday, Cheyenne Animal Control received a phone call about an injured cat. When the officer arrived, it was confirmed that the cat’s tail had become stuck in the mechanism used to move the driver’s seat forward and backward.

With help from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s veterinarian, the cat was sedated and was able to be removed from the car. Unfortunately, the cat’s tail could not be saved, but her life was.

For more information about Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control, visit www.cheyennecity.org/AnimalControl. For any questions or concerns involving domestic animals, contact Animal Control at 307-637-6206.

