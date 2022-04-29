...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Cheyenne Animal Control helps remove cat stuck inside vehicle
CHEYENNE – On Thursday, Cheyenne Animal Control received a phone call about an injured cat. When the officer arrived, it was confirmed that the cat’s tail had become stuck in the mechanism used to move the driver’s seat forward and backward.
With help from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s veterinarian, the cat was sedated and was able to be removed from the car. Unfortunately, the cat’s tail could not be saved, but her life was.
For more information about Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control, visit www.cheyennecity.org/AnimalControl. For any questions or concerns involving domestic animals, contact Animal Control at 307-637-6206.