A kitten rescued from a window well by Cheyenne Animal Control was taken to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and appeared to be in good health.
CHEYENNE – On Monday, Animal Control dispatch received a call from a young boy who said a kitten was screaming from a window well overnight, if not longer, at A New Concept Optical & Eyecare.
Upon Officer Dryden's arrival, the kitten was found crying for help under some trash located in a window well.
The kitten was retrieved and transported to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for help. Once at the shelter, the kitten appeared to be in good health and was given lots of food, water and love.
This story and many others Animal Control has shared are a reminder to cover your window wells to prevent small critters from falling in and potentially injuring themselves, if not worse.
Contact Cheyenne Animal Control Dispatch at 307-637-6206 with any domestic animal-related issues in Laramie County.
