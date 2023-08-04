kitten rescued

A kitten rescued from a window well by Cheyenne Animal Control was taken to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and appeared to be in good health.

 Cheyenne Animal Control

CHEYENNE – On Monday, Animal Control dispatch received a call from a young boy who said a kitten was screaming from a window well overnight, if not longer, at A New Concept Optical & Eyecare.

Upon Officer Dryden's arrival, the kitten was found crying for help under some trash located in a window well.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus