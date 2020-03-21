Mr. Puddles, a 3-year-old Corgi, runs after a ball on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter dog park in south Cheyenne. Shelter officials announced early Saturday, March 21, 2020, that the shelter would close until at least April 4 due to an employee coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle