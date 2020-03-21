CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter announced early Saturday morning that a shelter employee has been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19. While this employee has exhibited no symptoms, Interim CEO Sue Castaneda said that in the best interest of the public and the shelter staff, the shelter will be closed to the public until at least April 4.
"Thus far, we have followed the lead of other well-regarded shelters in the animal welfare industry by curtailing intakes and adoptions by appointment only," Castaneda said in a news release. "However, with an exposure this close to home, we feel the need to protect not only the staff, but the public, as well. We implore pet owners to please connect with us by phone and have a conversation with us about the available options regarding the outcome of a pet in need."
During this self-imposed period of closure, only essential staff will be attending to the animals to provide daily care, medication and enrichment. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has also implemented the following:
Animal Control is available by calling 307-635-1453. Please make sure that your pet's collars and tags and microchips are up to date. Officers will do all they can to return animals directly to owners.
If you have lost or found a pet, please connect with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter After Hours Lost and Found Hotline at 307-214-4779 or on the Facebook page by the same name.
Those who ABSOLUTELY need to surrender an animal should leave a message at 307-632-6655, and an employee working remotely will respond within the day to determine the best course of action. Please do not attempt to surrender your animal without calling first as an employee may not be available to assist.
To help get more animals out of the shelter, volunteers who are willing to foster the animals currently in our care are asked to contact Bri Mathewson at bmathewson@caswy.org.
Castaneda added she will stay in contact with the Laramie County Health Department as to how to proceed in the days to come. As well, the shelter's board of directors, the foundation board and the staff appreciate the willingness of the public to understand that the shelter is navigating uncharted waters and that "we are doing the best that we know how at this point to care for the animals as well as our community family."
For those who would like to support the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, contributions would be most appreciated. Donors may go to the shelter's website and make an online contribution at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org or by sending a contribution to 800 Southwest Drive, Cheyenne, WY, 82007.