Pedro the cat bathes himself

Domestic shorthair mix Pedro bathes himself at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – After having several cases of feline panleukopenia, an infectious disease common in unvaccinated cats, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter announced Thursday it was ending the quarantine period and resuming normal operations.

After two weeks of monitoring and following the Shelter Outbreak Management Plan, the medical team cleared cats for adoption and scheduled owner surrender appointments are open, according to a news release.

