CHEYENNE – After having several cases of feline panleukopenia, an infectious disease common in unvaccinated cats, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter announced Thursday it was ending the quarantine period and resuming normal operations.
After two weeks of monitoring and following the Shelter Outbreak Management Plan, the medical team cleared cats for adoption and scheduled owner surrender appointments are open, according to a news release.
“We are very excited to be opening up again for cat adoptions and appreciate the community's support through the quarantine,” spokesperson Niki Harrison said. The shelter received many item donations and help with cat intake diversion strategies.
“To celebrate the end of the quarantine time, all available cats will be part of an adoption promotion through the end of the month,” Harrison said.
Both adult cats and kittens will have adjusted fees through the end of September. Adult cats, 7 months and older, will have their adoption fees waived, while kittens can be adopted for $50. To adopt, visit the shelter during adoption hours of noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All available cats can be viewed online at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
While feline panleukopenia is a common disease in cats, the best way to prevent the illness is by vaccinating pets. All pets that are old enough are vaccinated upon arrival at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, but a majority of the cat population comes without any vaccination history and poses a threat for illness to spread.
The shelter is encouraging the community to take part in the low-cost vaccine clinic coming up on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – no registration is necessary. Prices and additional information can be found at cheyenneanimalshelter.org/calendar.