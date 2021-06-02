CHEYENNE – “Hawaii Fido” will be the theme of the 2021 Fur Ball, hosted by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation, to be held online June 21-26.
Registration for a bidder number is free, but sponsorships and Gala Event Boxes are available.
The auction will feature a variety of items, including hard-to-find items, experiences, pet adoption packages and more. New items will be added daily throughout the auction.
To donate an auction item, contact Karen Staples, donations coordinator, at 307-271-5962.
To register, or to learn how you can support the nearly 6,000 pets that come through the doors of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter every year, log on to cheyenneanimalshelter.org.