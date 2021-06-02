CHEYENNE – “Hawaii Fido” will be the theme of the 2021 Fur Ball, hosted by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation, to be held online June 21-26.

Registration for a bidder number is free, but sponsorships and Gala Event Boxes are available.

The auction will feature a variety of items, including hard-to-find items, experiences, pet adoption packages and more. New items will be added daily throughout the auction.

To donate an auction item, contact Karen Staples, donations coordinator, at 307-271-5962.

To register, or to learn how you can support the nearly 6,000 pets that come through the doors of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter every year, log on to cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus