CHEYENNE – While lengthy court cases go on in Laramie County courts, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter incurs large costs associated with boarding and caring for the animals involved in those cases, according to a news release.
In June 2019, Cheyenne Animal Control rescued two hound dogs and eight puppies from a covered pickup truck. The dogs’ kennel in the truck reached temperatures of 85 degrees, and the female hound had duct tape around her snout, and her back legs were bound tightly together.
The suspect in this case was charged and found guilty of animal cruelty, and the costs associated with caring for the these dogs during the court proceedings have reached more than $65,000.
In the past, there was a case where 21 springer spaniels were rescued and were at the shelter for 145 days and cost $77,175. In another instance, two Rottweilers were kept at the shelter for 170 days and cost the shelter $8,600.
These lengthy court cases deplete shelter resources, and anyone willing to make a donation to help pay for the hounds’ expenses can visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org to make an online donation, send a check to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter at 800 Southwest Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007, or text 117 to 307-414-8222. Please note in the donation that the contribution is for the hounds.