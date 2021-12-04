...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including the cities of
Rawlins, Douglas, Wheatland, Laramie, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM today until 11 AM MST Sunday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter joins 'Empty the Shelters' holiday promotion
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is joining hundreds of animal shelters nationwide to help pets find homes this holiday season.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with more than 230 shelters across the U.S. and Canada for its "Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope" from Dec. 7-20, with additional daily adoption appointments at the shelter. Walk-in adoptions will be featured on Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at noon.
The foundation will sponsor pet adoption fees, reducing them to $25 or less.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Britney Tennant said since the shelter is currently closed on Sundays and Mondays, they will join the BISSELL event from Dec. 7-18. She also said that while adult and senior dogs will qualify for the reduced adoption fees, puppies and kittens do not qualify.
"Although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to life, BPF reminds prospective pet parents that adopting a pet during the holidays is a long-term commitment," Tennant said in a news release.
If you have a question about an animal you're interested in, be sure to double-check with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. All adoptable pets are shown online at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org. Currently, adoption applications are required with an appointment to visit a pet, with the exception of the Dec. 18 open adoption day.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation has helped nearly 70,000 pets find homes across the United States and Canada since its inception in May 2016. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., with public kennel walk-throughs from 3 to 5:30 p.m.