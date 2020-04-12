CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Animal Shelter staff recently outlined the most critical items needed to care for shelter pets. Residents are asked to consider donating or sharing this list with individuals or groups looking for ways to help the animals at the shelter.
The most-needed items are: 70% isopropyl alcohol (very important that it be 70%); distilled water; corn starch; food boats (such as paper trays in which French fries or hot dogs are served); bleach; disposable latex gloves for cleaning; paper towels; liquid laundry detergent; disinfecting wipes; Purina One food for cats, dogs, puppies, kittens; kitten pate; kitten and puppy replacement formula; Miracle nipple bottles; non-clumping cat litter; and whipped cream and/or hot dogs used as “high value” treats.
When you order direct deliveries from smile.amazon.com and select the Cheyenne Animal Shelter as your favored charity, not only is the item/items delivered right to the shelter, but the shelter also receives a portion of the proceeds from the sale.
If you plan to drop items off at the shelter, please call ahead at 307-632-6655. All donations are tax deductible.