CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter announced Thursday that in an effort to prevent the further spreading of COVID-19, the Fur Ball: The Great Catsby, which was scheduled for Saturday, will be postponed.
Local, state and national public health recommendations regarding COVID-19 are rapidly changing, and the health and safety of the donors, volunteers, supporters, community members and Fur Ball attendees are one of the shelter’s top priorities, according to a news release.
The Fur Ball has been rescheduled for Friday, July 31, at Little American Hotel and Resort.
If you have purchased a ticket for the original Fur Ball, it will still be valid for the new date. If you cannot attend and would like to donate your tickets in lieu of a refund, that option is available.
If you cannot attend the new Fur Ball date and would like a refund, please email Gail Young at gyoung@caswy.org or leave her a message at 307-222-0730.