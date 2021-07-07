CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has announced that it is back open serving the public from noon until 6 p.m. daily until July 18, when the shelter will be closed on Sundays and Mondays for the foreseeable future.
Adoptions and reclaims are all done by appointment. Adoption applications may be found on the shelter's website, www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
Printed applications are also available at the shelter, located at 800 Southwest Drive.
Once an application is approved, the adopter will receive an email with a link to schedule an appointment to visit their potential new family member.
Public kennel walk-throughs are held 3-5:30 p.m.
Sue Castaneda, the shelter's CEO, said these modified hours serve a two-fold purpose: "Like all other businesses in the area, the shelter struggles with finding enough staff to both care for the animals and to serve the public. As well, we have found that limited walk-through hours help eliminate some of the stress on the animals caused by strangers walking by their kennels too much."
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has served the community for the past 51 years. The city and Laramie County contract with the shelter to provide animal control and sheltering services to nearly 6,000 animals each year.