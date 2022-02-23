...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25
to 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the Western Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite in as
little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter seeks donations for upcoming Fur Ball
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter Fur Ball Committee is seeking auction donations for the upcoming Fur Ball – “Jurassic Bark” – to be held on Saturday, April 23, at Little America Hotel and Resort.
Popular items in the past have included travel packages or “experiences,” such as a tandem skydive or celebrations for a group. Gift baskets, estate jewelry, the latest tech gadgets and items that appeal to men, as well as toys for children, do well. And, of course, items for our pet friends are always welcome.
Items will need to be donated by April 5.
For more information, or to drop off an item, contact Sue Castaneda at the shelter, 307-269-0970 or scastaneda@caswyo.org.
Tickets and table reservations are being taken now by registering at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org. The website also features a list of items shelter staff are hoping to receive for various packages.