CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation will host its annual “Fur Ball – The Great Catsby” virtually through smartphones and online beginning Friday, July 24.
Individuals who had previously purchased tables or tickets will receive emails and texts with instructions on how to log in to bid and to receive their bidder numbers. Others who would like to participate may register for a bidder number at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
A silent auction will begin at noon July 24 and will end July 31 at 6 p.m. The shelter will host a live virtual auction starting at 6 p.m. July 31.
The in-person event, scheduled for March 14, was canceled due to COVID-19 just days before the event.
”We wish we could all be together to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, but we want to keep everyone safe,” Sue Castaneda, CEO of the shelter, said in a news release. “We appreciate all those who donated back the cost of their tables or tickets toward our matching funds challenge. As well, we want to send out a shout of thanks to all who donated auction items! The kindness of our supporters is amazing and we are truly grateful.”
The annual Fur Ball event is the shelter’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds are reinvested by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation, and a monthly contribution is given to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter that benefits the more than 6,000 animals cared for each year.