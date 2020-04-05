CHEYENNE – Originally closed through April 4, officials at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter have decided to extend the facility’s closure through April 30 to provide more safety to the staff and community.
This may leave people wondering, “Are animals still being cared for at the shelter?” If there was a silver lining to this challenging situation, it is that the animals are actually receiving extra special care and attention right now, according to an email update from the shelter.
Many animals are “staying-at-home” with foster families for a while. Thanks to foster volunteers, 47 dogs and 39 cats were placed with local families on short notice. While the shelter does not anticipate needing additional foster support at this time, fosters will be needed during “kitten season.” If you are interested in learning more, email Foster and Volunteer Coordinator Bri Mathewson at bmathewson@caswy.org.
In the coming days, staff will be putting together a format for “virtual” adoptions to get those pets in foster care into a permanent home. Until then, the shelter’s adoptable animals can be viewed online at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the shelter cannot currently accept any non-emergency owner surrenders.
If your or someone you know cannot afford pet food for a pet, leave a message at 307-632-6655 and shelter staff will do all they can to help.
Also, if you have a pet emergency and cannot get your pet to a veterinarian, you may call Animal Control at 307-635-1453, and they can deliver the pet to the veterinarian of your choice. (You will need to work out the actual fees for medical care with the veterinary office).