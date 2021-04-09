CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2021 – the world’s largest national cooperative, lifesaving pet adoption event – in partnership with Purina, for a week-long celebration at their facility.
Through Sunday, April 11, adoption fees for adult dogs are 20% off, and all adult cats are free.
Additionally, all approved adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina, while supplies last.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Go to Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s website, www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org, to review animals available for adoption. If you want to adopt a pet, fill out and submit an application at https://www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org/adoption-application/. Once the application is approved, appointments can be scheduled online.
If you have questions, call 307-632-6655.